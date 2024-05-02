 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Hidden Animals Find : Detective Neko update for 2 May 2024

UPDATE v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14246769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Wolves. Thank you for your love and interest in Hidden Animals Find: Detective Neko! We would like to inform you about our first update.

[ Start of Dog’s Story!! ]

  • 1 dialogue update
  • 1 stage update

; Dog’s Story will unfold a full-fledged confrontation with the villains. Dog’s Story is planned to be developed with a total of 17 dialogues and 16 stages.

Please enjoy the first dialogue and stage!

We plan to distribute all episodes for free as updates, not as DLC, including Dog’s Story. Please continue to enjoy our game!

[ Update ]
  • Dog’s Story open
  • Dog’s Story dialogue 1 update
  • Dog’s Story stage 1 update
  • When the language is changed, the main lobby image changes to match the language.
  • When a character is found, a finding production has been added to the bottom UI window.
  • When a character is clicked, a scale change production has been added.
[ Trading Cards ]

We have completed the production of 6 types of trading cards and are ready to update at any time. As soon as we meet the conditions to update the trading cards, we will immediately update and provide them.

We ask for your interest and love.






We ask for your continued interest and love. Thank you!!

“SEE YOU AGAIN DETECTIVE!!”

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2809831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link