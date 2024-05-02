 Skip to content

Pine Harbor update for 2 May 2024

Hotfixes:0012

Share · View all patches · Build 14246647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • optimization improvement

  • fixed visual bug - weapons shadow disabled

  • fixed bug with infinite spawn of enemies

  • fixed bug with scaling items

  • fixed revolver reload animations

  • updated revolver visual

  • updated light switch visual

  • and other tiny improvements and updates.

