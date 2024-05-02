-
optimization improvement
-
fixed visual bug - weapons shadow disabled
-
fixed bug with infinite spawn of enemies
-
fixed bug with scaling items
-
fixed revolver reload animations
-
updated revolver visual
-
updated light switch visual
-
and other tiny improvements and updates.
Pine Harbor update for 2 May 2024
Hotfixes:0012
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update