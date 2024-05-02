 Skip to content

Kenophobia update for 2 May 2024

Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14246603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

So, the game has been released now, and I've decided to release a hotfix update. This includes:

  • Bug fixes
  • Game mechanic changes
  • UI Fixes

In the next update, I'm planning on making the game available for mac and Linux, so stay tuned!

