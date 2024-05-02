 Skip to content

NationWar2 update for 2 May 2024

Beta 0.9.0 Update1

Share · View all patches · Build 14246544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Rewriting the proposal. Rewriting the proposal in ancient Chinese
  2. Optimize the terrain model to avoid the loading of some machines and the running of them is not smooth

