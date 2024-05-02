- Fixed issue with encounter reward upgrade choices where the sprite and colour was incorrect for synergy and final upgrades.
- Fixed Outer Atmospheric Lightning animation not playing correctly after pausing or levelling up while the threat event is active.
- Fixed the charger miniboss counting as 2 completions for the encounter when killed.
- Fixed Armour Repair Drones now correctly gives 1HP on pickup.
- Fixed the turbo mode text now changing to the high res font when selected.
- Fixed game over stats and credits text scaling issue when the high res font is selected.
- Fixed text panel scaling issue for ship skin descriptions when high res font is selected.
- Fixed controller navigation issue with the unlock popup screen when scrolling to the final unlock.
- Fixed controller navigation issue when closing the ship skin select so now the skin button is selected instead of the perk button.
- Fixed ship skin hover descriptions staying active after closing and reopening the skin select menu.
Space Mercenary Defense Force update for 2 May 2024
v1.0.2.3 - Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
