Space Mercenary Defense Force update for 2 May 2024

v1.0.2.3 - Bug Fixes

2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with encounter reward upgrade choices where the sprite and colour was incorrect for synergy and final upgrades.
  • Fixed Outer Atmospheric Lightning animation not playing correctly after pausing or levelling up while the threat event is active.
  • Fixed the charger miniboss counting as 2 completions for the encounter when killed.
  • Fixed Armour Repair Drones now correctly gives 1HP on pickup.
  • Fixed the turbo mode text now changing to the high res font when selected.
  • Fixed game over stats and credits text scaling issue when the high res font is selected.
  • Fixed text panel scaling issue for ship skin descriptions when high res font is selected.
  • Fixed controller navigation issue with the unlock popup screen when scrolling to the final unlock.
  • Fixed controller navigation issue when closing the ship skin select so now the skin button is selected instead of the perk button.
  • Fixed ship skin hover descriptions staying active after closing and reopening the skin select menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2220321
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2220322
  • Loading history…
