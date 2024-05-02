 Skip to content

THRESHOLD Playtest update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes 02/05/2024

Updated Train SFX.
Updated Train VFX.
Fixed several sounds that didn't go through the right Sound channel pipe.
Fixed script issue that could result in a blocker.

