Updated Train SFX.
Updated Train VFX.
Fixed several sounds that didn't go through the right Sound channel pipe.
Fixed script issue that could result in a blocker.
THRESHOLD Playtest update for 2 May 2024
Patch Notes 02/05/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updated Train SFX.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2906001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update