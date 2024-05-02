 Skip to content

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 update for 2 May 2024

v0.20240502.5

Last edited by Wendy

We're resetting the leaderboards to promote a better competitive spirit!
Rewards have been added to PvP Quick Play matches!
Fixed Rewards not showing up immediately after a Match.
Implemented Daily Store Rotation - daily discounts on items in the rotation!
No more frame delays when transitioning from PvP to PvE.
Fixed emote hotkeys not working in PvP.
Implemented a dedicated loading screen
Game pad fixes!
Improved Region Selection for PvP play!

