v0.20240502.5

We're resetting the leaderboards to promote a better competitive spirit!

Rewards have been added to PvP Quick Play matches!

Fixed Rewards not showing up immediately after a Match.

Implemented Daily Store Rotation - daily discounts on items in the rotation!

No more frame delays when transitioning from PvP to PvE.

Fixed emote hotkeys not working in PvP.

Implemented a dedicated loading screen

Game pad fixes!

Improved Region Selection for PvP play!