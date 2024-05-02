Release 0.3.12.10

The original idea was to work on 0.3.13, however we (with the help of our community) found some minor issues, and wanted to clear them while they were fresh. However, just providing a bug fix or minor UI tweaks seemed to be underwhelming. Therefore, we included a minor feature that was just out of testing and easy to move from 0.3.13 into this update, Planned Fuel Usage! We have been discussing how to show captains the amount of fuel required for a trip from the beginning of the development. The UI may see some adjustments in the future, but we want to get some feedback.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

(To access these new mode utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Added Fuel Range on the Travel Tooltip

Standardize Cargo loading and unloading to minimize exploits and allow for better testing of new logic

Adjusted the Level Up UI and added more SFX

Captain Stat Panel has had some minor adjustments

Adjusted Tooltips

Added Sfx to more buttons

Balance

Starlight Sx-7 was rebalanced a bit

Avalanche G-60 was rebalanced a bit

Bugs