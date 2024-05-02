 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 2 May 2024

Release 0.3.12.10

Last edited by Wendy

The original idea was to work on 0.3.13, however we (with the help of our community) found some minor issues, and wanted to clear them while they were fresh. However, just providing a bug fix or minor UI tweaks seemed to be underwhelming. Therefore, we included a minor feature that was just out of testing and easy to move from 0.3.13 into this update, Planned Fuel Usage! We have been discussing how to show captains the amount of fuel required for a trip from the beginning of the development. The UI may see some adjustments in the future, but we want to get some feedback.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
(To access these new mode utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Added Fuel Range on the Travel Tooltip
  • Standardize Cargo loading and unloading to minimize exploits and allow for better testing of new logic
  • Adjusted the Level Up UI and added more SFX
  • Captain Stat Panel has had some minor adjustments
  • Adjusted Tooltips
  • Added Sfx to more buttons

Balance

  • Starlight Sx-7 was rebalanced a bit
  • Avalanche G-60 was rebalanced a bit

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue where the star system's rotation was not being held and used after loading from a save file
  • Addressed an issue with the center camera shortcut
  • Addressed an exploit for long flight times and leveling up
  • Addressed an issue where multiple clicks could be required to use the Star System Map button

Changed files in this update

