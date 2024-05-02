Build 4762 - Crash fix, bugfixes and QoL

Hello everyone,

This is a minor update bringing in a number of bugfixes and necessary in-depth netcode changes under the hood to address abuse. The random crash on start issue some users have observed on Windows should also now be fixed.

This should hopefully only bring in positives for gameplay, including making some actions/menu actions happen immediately when they would wait for a client-server-client ping previously. Since those changes poked at an unusually vast amount of logic for a minor update, please report any vanilla issues we might have missed in testing!

Mods are expected to require manual intervention but we are providing a compatibility path to ease the transition. As usual, modders are welcome to reach out for further details and assistance.

For any staging users, the updated staging build should come with a slight delay (hopefully the same day). The staging build features additional internal engine changes.

Full changelog: