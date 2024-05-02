Build 4762 - Crash fix, bugfixes and QoL

Hello everyone,
This is a minor update bringing in a number of bugfixes and necessary in-depth netcode changes under the hood to address abuse. The random crash on start issue some users have observed on Windows should also now be fixed.
This should hopefully only bring in positives for gameplay, including making some actions/menu actions happen immediately when they would wait for a client-server-client ping previously. Since those changes poked at an unusually vast amount of logic for a minor update, please report any vanilla issues we might have missed in testing!
Mods are expected to require manual intervention but we are providing a compatibility path to ease the transition. As usual, modders are welcome to reach out for further details and assistance.
For any staging users, the updated staging build should come with a slight delay (hopefully the same day). The staging build features additional internal engine changes.
Full changelog:
netcode:
[fixed] made a bunch of things avoid unnecessary network interaction, reducing bandwidth and latency of some actions (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] netcode security fixes (thanks bunnie)
[added] `getNet().legacy_cmd = false;` to force new command behavior, now the default in vanilla KAG.as (thanks goldenguy)
[dev] when legacy mode is `= false`, commands may only go client->server or server->client, removing the bouncing behavior (where client->server would automatically ping server->client) and preventing commands from running within on the same host (e.g. commands no longer run client->client or server->server).
check sanitization PRs in kag-base for details and examples.
the default is _enabled_ for compatibility but you may need to set it to `false` as described above in legacy mods.
a large portion of game scripts were modified, so mods changing vanilla code may need to bring back code from the 4541 build tag.
[added] added function callbacks for cgridmenu (thanks bunnie), see e.g. https://github.com/transhumandesign/kag-base/pull/1804 (thanks bunnie)
[added] `getNet().legacy_cmd = True` in vanilla by default
misc bugs:
[fixed?] crash on start for certain users on Windows (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] wrong font being used on tips and queue button when game state banners are shown (thanks mugg91)
[fixed] on certain platforms, in some scenarios, the ballista texture would be incorrect (thanks terminalhash)
[changed] Material bombs don't despawn in tutorial level 1 (thanks mugg91)
[modified] no longer error out scripts on exception (thanks asu)
scoreboard:
[modified] scoreboard heads will remain visible when players are dead (thanks asu)
[modified] adjusted scoreboard class icons (thanks asu)
[modified] spectators show as a full team now (thanks asu)
[modified] adjusted scoreboard scroll speed (thanks asu)
[fixed] scoreboard scroll speed incorrectly scaled past 30fps (thanks asu)
[modified] adjusted some fonts and line thickness (thanks asu)
[fixed] shark steam achievement (thanks goldenguy)
modding:
[added] `SMaterial::SetZBufferCompareOperation` (thanks goldenguy)
gameplay changes:
[fixed] crate button being hard to press at high speeds (thanks potatobird)
[modified] lowered number of ticks for inventory tapping, may revert if behavior is too surprising (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] some bugs with the pickaxe in certain circumstances (thanks bunnie)
minimap:
[added] TDM spawns get their icon (thanks mugg91)
KNOWN ISSUES:
- steam achievements may no longer be working
- bucket sprite might desync when emptied but not held
- missing team names with Cyrillic fonts in scoreboard
- mods may need updating (see changelog)
Changed files in this update