Patch 0.3.7.3

Added: Option to show dragon names instead of steam names in chat

Fixed: Duplicated story document

Fixed: Missing carry prompt in single-player mode

Fixed: Death's Grip killing players who take damage while de-buff is active

Fixed: Wyvern head textures

Fixed: Players not being able to climb a hill near spawn village

Fixed: /removexp command not working in some cases

Fixed: Some minor Wyvern mesh and animation issues.

Fixed: Structure decay once for all (be prepared and have enough upkeep materials in your totem)

Temporary Fix: For the infinite visual fire breath (might still happen due to high ping)

Optimized: Wyvern's fire breath