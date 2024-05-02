Added: Option to show dragon names instead of steam names in chat
Fixed: Duplicated story document
Fixed: Missing carry prompt in single-player mode
Fixed: Death's Grip killing players who take damage while de-buff is active
Fixed: Wyvern head textures
Fixed: Players not being able to climb a hill near spawn village
Fixed: /removexp command not working in some cases
Fixed: Some minor Wyvern mesh and animation issues.
Fixed: Structure decay once for all (be prepared and have enough upkeep materials in your totem)
Temporary Fix: For the infinite visual fire breath (might still happen due to high ping)
Optimized: Wyvern's fire breath
Draconia update for 2 May 2024
Patch 0.3.7.3
