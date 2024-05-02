 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draconia update for 2 May 2024

Patch 0.3.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14246431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Option to show dragon names instead of steam names in chat
Fixed: Duplicated story document
Fixed: Missing carry prompt in single-player mode
Fixed: Death's Grip killing players who take damage while de-buff is active
Fixed: Wyvern head textures
Fixed: Players not being able to climb a hill near spawn village
Fixed: /removexp command not working in some cases
Fixed: Some minor Wyvern mesh and animation issues.
Fixed: Structure decay once for all (be prepared and have enough upkeep materials in your totem)
Temporary Fix: For the infinite visual fire breath (might still happen due to high ping)
Optimized: Wyvern's fire breath

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link