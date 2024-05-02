 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ELON Playtest update for 2 May 2024

Update to 0.9.10.

Share · View all patches · Build 14246410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Fixes:

  • Users will now be warned when starting the game if a connection to Steam can not be made.
  • Updated laser levels to include an indicator when large drones are off-screen.
  • Reduced difficulty in casual by forcing health to be at least 5 when staring a level or restarting a checkpoint.
  • Level timer now turns grey when current time exceeds best recorded time.
  • Using arrow keys to move the camera will now properly limit camera speed.
  • Fixed issue where smoke from explosions would improperly collide with some layers.
  • Added button to join discord from main menu.
  • Fixed issue where island background was not displaying properly.
  • Viewing tutorials in non-driving levels now looks cleaner.

Chapter 2:

  • Added puzzle elements to demonstrate that power supplies are not destroyed by fire.

Chapter 3:

  • Tweaked navigation parameters to prevent Robits from getting stuck when pathing towards attracts which they ought to be able to reach.
  • Alarm sounds now turn off at the completion of a level.
  • Fixed issue where Robits could unintentionally move magnets in certain situations.

Chapter 5:

  • Fixed issue where ELON could sometimes not be damaged by lasers.

Chapter 6:

  • The opening cut scene is now pausable.
  • Fixed issue where tutorial could display even after leaving the level.
  • Fixed issue where hint keybindings were not being updated in production code.
  • Added hint to show the player how to resize the dialog box without a mouse.
  • Added hint to show the player how to walk.

Known Issues:

  • Color shifts do not properly apply to all attract elements in the game.
  • It may occasionally be impossible to turn the wiper puzzle on.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2838531
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2838532
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2838533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link