Update to 0.9.10.

General Fixes:
- Users will now be warned when starting the game if a connection to Steam can not be made.
- Updated laser levels to include an indicator when large drones are off-screen.
- Reduced difficulty in casual by forcing health to be at least 5 when staring a level or restarting a checkpoint.
- Level timer now turns grey when current time exceeds best recorded time.
- Using arrow keys to move the camera will now properly limit camera speed.
- Fixed issue where smoke from explosions would improperly collide with some layers.
- Added button to join discord from main menu.
- Fixed issue where island background was not displaying properly.
- Viewing tutorials in non-driving levels now looks cleaner.
Chapter 2:
- Added puzzle elements to demonstrate that power supplies are not destroyed by fire.
Chapter 3:
- Tweaked navigation parameters to prevent Robits from getting stuck when pathing towards attracts which they ought to be able to reach.
- Alarm sounds now turn off at the completion of a level.
- Fixed issue where Robits could unintentionally move magnets in certain situations.
Chapter 5:
- Fixed issue where ELON could sometimes not be damaged by lasers.
Chapter 6:
- The opening cut scene is now pausable.
- Fixed issue where tutorial could display even after leaving the level.
- Fixed issue where hint keybindings were not being updated in production code.
- Added hint to show the player how to resize the dialog box without a mouse.
- Added hint to show the player how to walk.
Known Issues:
- Color shifts do not properly apply to all attract elements in the game.
- It may occasionally be impossible to turn the wiper puzzle on.
Changed files in this update