Yard Sale Simulator update for 2 May 2024

Fix

Build 14246396

  • Shoes no longer need putty. Only cleaning and sewing.
  • Interior of rented houses and businesses slightly brighter.
  • Lamps provide more light.
  • Fixed placement of items on the table beside the old man at the trailer.
  • Fake plants and chairs and stuffed animals clean and repair correctly.

