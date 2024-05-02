- Shoes no longer need putty. Only cleaning and sewing.
- Interior of rented houses and businesses slightly brighter.
- Lamps provide more light.
- Fixed placement of items on the table beside the old man at the trailer.
- Fake plants and chairs and stuffed animals clean and repair correctly.
Yard Sale Simulator update for 2 May 2024
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
