New update! New map, monsters, items, sponsorships and meta progression 👻

Patch notes:

Added:

🎉 Added a new map

🎉 Added 13 new monsters

🎉 Added new item, Rescue hook

🎉 Added a hat shop

🎉 Added unlockable sky island upgrades

🎉 Added sponsored video deals that can be picked after the first week

🎉 Added MetaCoins for purchasing island upgrades and hats

🎉 Added a new rare cursed item in the old world

🎉 Added a mirror in the house

Changes/improvements:

🛠️ Changed level selection to random

🛠️ General Monster Balancing

🛠️ Various audio improvements

🛠️ Slightly boosted player voice range

🛠️ Reworked modding matchmaking

🛠️Optimized video network performance to get faster extractions in some cases

Fixes:

🪲Fixed VSync not working after using the dive bell.

🪲Fixed some sound issues including the sound echoing too much

🪲Fixed issue where players would fall through the map when sleeping on the ceiling

🪲Fixed issue where the camera would sometimes not go into the video extraction machine

🪲Fixed issue where the game would end when you surface with only the broken camera

🪲Fixed issue where the boom mic would extend your body’s hit-box

🪲Fixed issue where the shock stick would only work once on monsters or team-mates

🪲Fixed issue where holding an item when going up or down with the diving bell would cause issues picking up other items

🪲Fixed issue where holding an exploding bomb would delete the player holding it

🪲Fixed issue when the last player alive left you would not return to the surface

🪲Possible fix for the dive bell door bug

🪲Possible fix for the audio popping issue

🪲Possible fix for defibrillator speed bug

We’re still looking into the other bugs reported with the Extraction bug being one of our priorities, with this update we’ve added logs to see if we can figure out what goes wrong. If the Extraction Failure bug happens to you please send us your logs (Found in: Appdata/Local Low/LandfallGames/Content Warning/player.log and player-prev.log while the game is still running) to support@landfall.se so that we can have a look, your logs may be the key to fixing it.

If you’re having issues please check out our FAQ [landfall.se/content-warning-faq](landfall.se/content-warning-faq) for some common fixes.

Enjoy!

