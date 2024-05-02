 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 2 May 2024

Y9S1.3 PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 14246344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Y9S1.3 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

  • Ubisoft Connect: 935 MB
  • Steam: 860 MB
  • Xbox One: 1.1 GB
  • Xbox Series X: 10.73 GB
  • PlayStation 4: 1.4 GB
  • PlayStation 5: 1.34 GB

OPERATOR BALANCING

AZAMI
  • Increased damage from High caliber Handguns and Revolvers by 10%.
  • Increased damage received by Medium caliber SMGs and ARs by 10%.
  • Increased damage received by High caliber ARs and LMGs by 5%.
IANA
  • Added Impact EMP Grenade.
  • Removed Stun Grenades.
LESION
  • Gadget refill increased to 25 seconds (from 20).
  • Initial damage reduced to 3hp (from 5).
  • Added Observation Blocker.
  • Removed Impact Grenades.
NØKK
  • HEL Presence Reduction duration and cooldown increased to 30 seconds (from 20).
ORYX
  • Remah Dash destroys Deployable and Talon Shields.
SENS
  • R.O.U. Projectors increased to 4 (from 3).

GADGET BALANCING

IMPACT GRENADE:
  • Damage reduced to 40hp (from 60).
  • Reduced explosion radius to 2 meters (from 3).
BALLISTIC SHIELDS:
  • Explosion threshold to trigger the Guard Break reduced to 30hp (from 50).

