Y9S1.3 PATCH NOTES
Y9S1.3 PATCH SIZE
Find the download sizes for each platform below.
- Ubisoft Connect: 935 MB
- Steam: 860 MB
- Xbox One: 1.1 GB
- Xbox Series X: 10.73 GB
- PlayStation 4: 1.4 GB
- PlayStation 5: 1.34 GB
OPERATOR BALANCING
AZAMI
- Increased damage from High caliber Handguns and Revolvers by 10%.
- Increased damage received by Medium caliber SMGs and ARs by 10%.
- Increased damage received by High caliber ARs and LMGs by 5%.
IANA
- Added Impact EMP Grenade.
- Removed Stun Grenades.
LESION
- Gadget refill increased to 25 seconds (from 20).
- Initial damage reduced to 3hp (from 5).
- Added Observation Blocker.
- Removed Impact Grenades.
NØKK
- HEL Presence Reduction duration and cooldown increased to 30 seconds (from 20).
ORYX
- Remah Dash destroys Deployable and Talon Shields.
SENS
- R.O.U. Projectors increased to 4 (from 3).
GADGET BALANCING
IMPACT GRENADE:
- Damage reduced to 40hp (from 60).
- Reduced explosion radius to 2 meters (from 3).
BALLISTIC SHIELDS:
- Explosion threshold to trigger the Guard Break reduced to 30hp (from 50).
Changed depots in tu_rotation_03 branch