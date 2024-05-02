Ver. 1.0.8
Shop update
Items in shop that cost crystals now ask for confirmation before a purchase is made.
Curios tab has been reworked and no longer shows 2 curios at a time, smaller tabs allow users to view all currently added curios.
Uncommon consumables such as the "Metal Detector" now have a new UI menu to allow purchases of 1x, 10x and 50x instead of being purchased 1 at a time.
Changed elite icons to use a new yellow color palette.
Changed some text on the dungeon selection UI to prevent UI from falling off at high values.
Prepping backend for future changes to the loot system.
