Ver. 1.0.8

Shop update

Items in shop that cost crystals now ask for confirmation before a purchase is made.

Curios tab has been reworked and no longer shows 2 curios at a time, smaller tabs allow users to view all currently added curios.

Uncommon consumables such as the "Metal Detector" now have a new UI menu to allow purchases of 1x, 10x and 50x instead of being purchased 1 at a time.

Changed elite icons to use a new yellow color palette.

Changed some text on the dungeon selection UI to prevent UI from falling off at high values.

Prepping backend for future changes to the loot system.