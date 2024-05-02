 Skip to content

The Highlands update for 2 May 2024

Weekly Patch and Story Lines

Build 14246250 · Last edited by Wendy

Weekly Patch Improvements May 2024

Random Battle

  • Update random battles to have pre and post-events.
  • Some random encounters will have quests or storylines attached to them.
  • Updated some of the female images.

Towns.

  • Started new storylines and rewards for stripping every woman in the town.
  • Only one woman per town will have an option. (Town 1 finished)

StaMana Rules changed

  • Some romantic encounters will now require StaMana and drain stamina after.

More Scenes

  • added two more scenes

