Weekly Patch and Story Lines

Weekly Patch Improvements May 2024
Random Battle
- Update random battles to have pre and post-events.
- Some random encounters will have quests or storylines attached to them.
- Updated some of the female images.
Towns.
- Started new storylines and rewards for stripping every woman in the town.
- Only one woman per town will have an option. (Town 1 finished)
StaMana Rules changed
- Some romantic encounters will now require StaMana and drain stamina after.
More Scenes
- added two more scenes
Changed files in this update