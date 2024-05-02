**
Changelog
**
**
Game
**
New
- Added backwards compatibility implementation for dataobjects, allowing characters, scenes, etc. to remain compatible with newer versions of the game
- Added bloom, vignette, antialiasing, ambient occlusion effects and configuration
- Added camera presets in the studio that are saved into the scene and hold field of view, view distance, position and rotation of the camera
- Added character creator presets for settings like the background, pose, expression etc. Changing the default preset will apply it upon booting the creator
- Added copy/pasting of various character settings in the studio
- Added copy/pasting to material customizer
- Added face and body overlay categories to the character creator
- Added keybind (F) to focus camera at selected object in the character creator
- Added keybind setting for camera resetting
- Added launch options --start-studio and --start-maker to start the game directly into the specified mode (suggested by the community)
- Added mods hot reloading (suggested by the community)
- Added object name in material customizer to help differentiate material sources
- Added pause screen when opening the Steam overlay, unplugging a game controller or pausing manually via the pause keybind
- Added skinned accessories support
- Added skybox background (panoramic, 6 sided) support to the character creator and the studio with options for intensity and rotation
- Added steamworks integration to pause the game when opening the Steam overlay
- Added studio object blendshape editing (suggested by the community)
- Added studio room objects set mod
- Added texture quality graphics setting
- Added toon outline to shaders
Updates
- Improved background image and music managers allowing you to pick bgms and holding multiple custom images/bgms in cache
- Improved some UI elements visual consistency
- Removed some unused settings to clean up space
- Studio objects parented to a body part of a character will now follow rotation as well
- Switched to using hardware cursor implementation (suggested by the community)
- Various performance improvements
- Rewrote shaders from the ground up for lighter memory footprint and faster rendering
Fixes
- Gizmo and studio object / ik targets no longer are rendered into screenshots
- Performance panel RAM counter now displays the correct memory usage (reported by the community)
- Starting the game with an unsupported or too big resolution in settings now correctly resets to the largest available resolution (reported by the community)
- Trying to load a corrupt or incompatible dataobject no longer hard locks the game
- Various bugfixes
Known issues
- Skybox image might render white. We are currently investigating why it happens.
- Notifications boxes will appear, complaining about mods being updated and that can bring compatibility issues. Do not worry about that, it's a bug that will be patched in the close future.
Mod Creator
New
- Added face and body overlay texture types
Updates
- Saving a mod with the same filename now overwrites it instead of creating numbered copies (suggested by the community)
- Current mod creator version is now appended to the window name
Changed files in this update