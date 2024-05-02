 Skip to content

Passion Eye update for 2 May 2024

v0.1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14246180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Changelog

**

**

Game

**

New
  • Added backwards compatibility implementation for dataobjects, allowing characters, scenes, etc. to remain compatible with newer versions of the game
  • Added bloom, vignette, antialiasing, ambient occlusion effects and configuration
  • Added camera presets in the studio that are saved into the scene and hold field of view, view distance, position and rotation of the camera
  • Added character creator presets for settings like the background, pose, expression etc. Changing the default preset will apply it upon booting the creator
  • Added copy/pasting of various character settings in the studio
  • Added copy/pasting to material customizer
  • Added face and body overlay categories to the character creator
  • Added keybind (F) to focus camera at selected object in the character creator
  • Added keybind setting for camera resetting
  • Added launch options --start-studio and --start-maker to start the game directly into the specified mode (suggested by the community)
  • Added mods hot reloading (suggested by the community)
  • Added object name in material customizer to help differentiate material sources
  • Added pause screen when opening the Steam overlay, unplugging a game controller or pausing manually via the pause keybind
  • Added skinned accessories support
  • Added skybox background (panoramic, 6 sided) support to the character creator and the studio with options for intensity and rotation
  • Added steamworks integration to pause the game when opening the Steam overlay
  • Added studio object blendshape editing (suggested by the community)
  • Added studio room objects set mod
  • Added texture quality graphics setting
  • Added toon outline to shaders
Updates
  • Improved background image and music managers allowing you to pick bgms and holding multiple custom images/bgms in cache
  • Improved some UI elements visual consistency
  • Removed some unused settings to clean up space
  • Studio objects parented to a body part of a character will now follow rotation as well
  • Switched to using hardware cursor implementation (suggested by the community)
  • Various performance improvements
  • Rewrote shaders from the ground up for lighter memory footprint and faster rendering
Fixes
  • Gizmo and studio object / ik targets no longer are rendered into screenshots
  • Performance panel RAM counter now displays the correct memory usage (reported by the community)
  • Starting the game with an unsupported or too big resolution in settings now correctly resets to the largest available resolution (reported by the community)
  • Trying to load a corrupt or incompatible dataobject no longer hard locks the game
  • Various bugfixes
Known issues
  • Skybox image might render white. We are currently investigating why it happens.
  • Notifications boxes will appear, complaining about mods being updated and that can bring compatibility issues. Do not worry about that, it's a bug that will be patched in the close future.

Mod Creator

New
  • Added face and body overlay texture types
Updates
  • Saving a mod with the same filename now overwrites it instead of creating numbered copies (suggested by the community)
  • Current mod creator version is now appended to the window name

