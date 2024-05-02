Soulash 2 v0.7.8 "Gnolls"

Greetings fellow gods cackling in gnollish,

Today, we have a new civilization of gnolls rising on Savannas. I'm sure many of you are familiar with the hyena-like humanoids, so I'll let you discover the details in the game. Here are some example portraits:

There are 2 biomes left that we want to expand to have a civilization on each one - hills and snow, both races having 3 subraces. Some of you who asked before will be happy to know that to add what we want the subraces will require a little expansion in functionality and have moddable perks on the subraces level.

Here's the changelog for today's update:

Added

New civilization: Gnolls.

3 new recipes for Agriculture.

2 new recipes for Carpentry.

5 new resources.

Added Crown Legs recipe to Armorsmithing.

Added a button linking to our YouTube channel on the main menu screen.

Changed

Dwarf Engineers have anvils in their workshop.

Ignore Party amplifier works on Bleed, Burn, and Poison effects.

Added magic slots to Heavy Necklace.

Tweaked some bows and moved around their recipes in the Carpentry skill.

Changed how Lava tiles behave.

Fixed

Fixed rare crash in history simulation.

Updates in May will be slower in terms of new functionality. I've begun working on the next major feature of Settlement Management, and since it's a much bigger update than the Companions, I will need to stay focused on the topic for longer. Some functionalities that I will be adding, like improvements to the building mechanics, will be released sooner, but some, like the new GUI window for managing our settlements, will need to wait till June when supporting functionality of acquiring NPCs will also be ready. The update will shake things up with alternative gameplay options and how we acquire money and resources, and it will be a huge opening for the next stage of conquering and controlling NPC settlements. Because of this, the new magic skills will be postponed until I have completed the bulk of the work.

Some new fun stories this week: Chill Farm Life, Save the Princess... or Save Yourself!, Risking Everything for More Power and more can be found on our playlist. We have new ones quite often, and they keep improving, so make sure to subscribe if you haven't yet.

Oh, and this one documents the Soulash 2 experience based on your feedback - let us know if we got that right and what should be included in the next one!

For those who don't yet own the game, I would like to remind you that as I've announced before the Early Access began, I plan to increase the game's price every 6 months of active development, and the Settlement Management update will mark the first half of a year. The price will change to $18.99, increasing by $1. There will be one last discount period before that happens, so if you missed the previous chances, it will be the last one to get the game this cheap. I will make a dedicated announcement about it then.

The work continues, although I wish I had air conditioning...

Artur