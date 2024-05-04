New update! Tons of fixes and improvements

In this patch, we have a multitude of fixes, updates, and even new content! However, we want to convey an important message to you to prevent any potential misunderstandings:

Regarding some of these changes, especially the new additions, if you have already played through some specific parts you won’t be able to access it in this save file. If you want to guarantee the access of these stuff and to experience our fixes in the early game progression you need to create a new game and start over. We are trying to make it more fun and enjoyable right at the start!

We understand that these situations are not optimal, and rest assured, we always try to avoid them at all costs. However, they are necessary from time to time to enhance early experiences.

We hope you can all understand and appreciate the effort we’re putting into the game. ❤️