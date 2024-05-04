New update! Tons of fixes and improvements

In this patch, we have a multitude of fixes, updates, and even new content! However, we want to convey an important message to you to prevent any potential misunderstandings:
Regarding some of these changes, especially the new additions, if you have already played through some specific parts you won’t be able to access it in this save file. If you want to guarantee the access of these stuff and to experience our fixes in the early game progression you need to create a new game and start over. We are trying to make it more fun and enjoyable right at the start!
We understand that these situations are not optimal, and rest assured, we always try to avoid them at all costs. However, they are necessary from time to time to enhance early experiences.
We hope you can all understand and appreciate the effort we’re putting into the game. ❤️
- Now you can battle against some massive bully mech-hands.
- New unlockables for your room! Can you collect all the toys? Find their quests!
- Game Difficulty Settings now offer additional options, helping with the game accessibility.
-
- Beware! The highiest difficulty is.... high. We'll still be monitoring and refining it.
- Goddess booths now have dev-ine protection against rogue robots.
- Added more interactions with multiple objects around the convention center.
- Added new Wait-type Skills for you to mess around with.
- Added simple animations in many booths to help the game feel less static.
- Added area of effect skill preview for the Enemy Tank and Enemy Hand.
- Fixed a major issue causing inconsistent UI behaviour for the Next Objetive HUD, it feels good to know why and where you're headed.
- Fixed an issue where some Quests wouldn't start at the right time, like the Cardboard Hoarder Quest, for example.
- Fixed an issue where the Shop UI wouldn't function correctly in certain resolutions.
- Fixed an issue where Enemy Hand would cast vanish and prematurely end battles in the first round.
- Fixed an issue where the vSync settings wasn't saving properly.
- Fixed an issue where having more than 16 items in your inventory would break the system... ??
- Fixed an issue with some hats' pivot points to make them easier to attach to the head.
- Fixed an issue with the Summon Unity Haste visual.
- Updated the initial number of available shoes in the game.
- Updated Enemy Ranged Sci Fi visuals.
- Updated Enemy Cosplayer #20 visuals.
- Updated Toy Convention Contest type.
- Updated Crafting UI for better readability.
- Updated Galaxy Shop.
- Updated Rahul Shop.
- Updated Emma Shop.
- Updated Challenge Carnival Quests.
- Updated Pin Catalogue pin's order by type.
- Updated the minimum font size in the Event Planner UI for better readability.
- Updated NPC Portraits with new faces.
- Localization Fixes and Updates:
-
- Crafting UI
-
- Player Skills
-
- Default Blueprints Models: This was causing the default blueprints to not work in other languages.
-
- Cleaned up multiple texts to avoid artifacts caused by hidden characters.
- And much more!
