The Prestige Update - 1.1

Welcome to our first major content update, The Prestige Update. This update introduces two new game modes, new maps for other game modes, new unlockable skins, prestige, and many more bug fixes and improvements.

PRESTIGE

If you’ve reached max level in VAIL already, then you’re ready to enter prestige. Entering prestige rewards the most dedicated players with new legendary character skins, a unique animated emblem, and secret lore content. Every single prestige we’ll reveal a little bit more about the lore of VAIL through it’s name and unlockable content. This first prestige is called Cyberwarfare and for now, it’s the only prestige level available, but we’ll keep adding more every major update.

To enter prestige you of course have to already be max level. You also have to be in a matchmaking server in the shuttle between games to enter prestige.

GUN GAME

We finally added one of our favorite game modes: Gun Game, and it is available on all of our free-for-all maps. In Gun Game, you start with an AK12 and with every elimination you get promoted to a new weapon. The first person to kill an enemy with every weapon, including a final knife kill, wins the match. This is a great game mode to try new weapons and new sights even if you don’t have them unlocked, and if you’re particularly skilled with the knife you can demote players by killing them with melee.

ONE IN THE CHAMBER

This update introduces One in the Chamber as one of our newest game modes. You start with one bullet in the chamber, a knife, and only three lives. With every kill you get an extra bullet and the last one alive wins. This mode is available on all of our free-for-all maps and it’s a great way to improve your pistol and knife throwing aim. If you throw your knife and lose it, it will respawn on your tac rig after a couple of seconds so that you always have a way to defend yourself and get a bullet back.

NEW HARDPOINT MAPS

One of our favorite modes, Hardpoint, has been pretty limited since it was only available on a few smaller maps. But this update brings hardpoint to two of our biggest maps: Khidi and Maar. In these two new maps, you’ll now fight over the objective in locations where you wouldn’t see that much action in other game modes, such as the museum in Khidi. Jump in now, try it out, let us know what you think, and tell us if there’s any other maps where you want to see Hardpoint added.

KANTO PROGRESSION

Congratulations to M4p13 for being the first to unlock all of the cosmetics in the weapon progression, but now we have a new challenge: to be the first to unlock all of the new knife skins in the Kanto knife progression. The knife now has 20 skins available to unlock with up to 1000 knife kills to the head to unlock the final 24Karat skin. We rewarded M4p13 with our largest pack of GEL, and we’ll have a similar reward waiting for the first person to unlock all knife skins. If that’s you, just reach out to us in our Discord when you’ve reached 1000 headshot kills.

RECENTLY PLAYED

To make it easier to add new friends in VAIL, we added a recently played tab. This will show everyone that you’ve played with recently in any matchmaking server, allowing you to quickly add some of the cooler people that you meet. From this tab you can click on people’s profiles, and check out some of their stats to see if their KDA is even high enough for you to even want to add them.

GENERAL CHANGES

Made it easier to get headshots with shotguns; now it will count as a headshot if any pellet hits the head.

Kanto knife can now stab wood

Adjusted reticle visibility for various sights

Improved the look of various cosmetics

Added a button to exit the game from the play tab

Add the two DLCs to be purchasable in the marketplace

Can now hover items in the marketplace that you already own and see the preview mesh

Visual and performance improvements to Volt, Este, Shuttle and Miru.

Removed ART_Este and ART_Cliffside for not playing well for Artifact. Better Artifact variations of these maps may be released in the future.

BUG FIXES

Fixed music and voice-lines not playing correctly for some game modes

Fixed friends and leaderboards not working when you have more than 100 friends

Fixed players being able to block others from voting in shuttle by holding down the button

Fixed a couple of skins not showing outlines correctly

Fixed primary weapon skin applying to MR96 mags in SKZ. Knife and MR96 skins should work now in SKZ if you have at least one skin selected in your loadouts for both weapons.

Fixed G17 irons not being zeroed correctly

Fixed back slot not working correctly for left handed players

UI optimizations

General optimizations and bug fixes

If you have any feedback on this update, be sure to let us know in our Discord. See you all in-game!

AEXLAB