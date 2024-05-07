Our biggest update so far! Including:

Card Upgrade System! Collect cards and upgrade them to take your deck to the next level!

Improved Card Art! Cards have been completely redesigned to be sleeker and clearer!

Achievements! Earn rewards for playing the game your way!

Reward Crates! Earn crates for playing matches then open them to get great rewards!

Replays! Want relive a glorious victory or take notes to improve for next time? Then watch your previous matches back with the Replay system!

Factions! Choose your side by selecting your Boss and use cards exclusive to that faction!

Plus much more including improved UI, new sounds and bug fixes!