 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivals Duel: Card Battler update for 7 May 2024

v0.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14245828 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 07:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our biggest update so far! Including:
Card Upgrade System! Collect cards and upgrade them to take your deck to the next level!
Improved Card Art! Cards have been completely redesigned to be sleeker and clearer!
Achievements! Earn rewards for playing the game your way!
Reward Crates! Earn crates for playing matches then open them to get great rewards!
Replays! Want relive a glorious victory or take notes to improve for next time? Then watch your previous matches back with the Replay system!
Factions! Choose your side by selecting your Boss and use cards exclusive to that faction!
Plus much more including improved UI, new sounds and bug fixes!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2769362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link