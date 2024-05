Share · View all patches · Build 14245821 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 15:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

the community has been active and 2 of them have corrected the translation file.

Russian: @Nateki

French: @quack!

If you also want to help with the translation, maybe even complete different languages or make corrections, you can join our Discord at: https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Of course, it's also great to sign up there to catch up on the latest news and chat with other players!

Have a nice _spooky _day!

Your developer Platuro