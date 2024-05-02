Update 0.8.45

In addition to screamers, I wanted to have at least one more type of light enemy, so the robotic servant of Zeus - Satyr.
I added him in small numbers in almost all previous missions where it was appropriate. When destroyed, it gives a small amount of data blocks, which goes well with the recently added shop.
- Satyr - a new enemy type.
- In the social center, short information about basic enemies has been added to the screens.
- Reduced the amount of noise in the audio, I'm still looking for the cause of excessive noise.
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to reassign keys in the settings.
Changed files in this update