AI Olympius update for 2 May 2024

Update 0.8.45

Build 14245797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In addition to screamers, I wanted to have at least one more type of light enemy, so the robotic servant of Zeus - Satyr.
I added him in small numbers in almost all previous missions where it was appropriate. When destroyed, it gives a small amount of data blocks, which goes well with the recently added shop.

  • Satyr - a new enemy type.
  • In the social center, short information about basic enemies has been added to the screens.
  • Reduced the amount of noise in the audio, I'm still looking for the cause of excessive noise.
  • Fixed an issue where it was impossible to reassign keys in the settings.

