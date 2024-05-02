Update 0.8.45

In addition to screamers, I wanted to have at least one more type of light enemy, so the robotic servant of Zeus - Satyr.

I added him in small numbers in almost all previous missions where it was appropriate. When destroyed, it gives a small amount of data blocks, which goes well with the recently added shop.

Satyr - a new enemy type.

In the social center, short information about basic enemies has been added to the screens.

Reduced the amount of noise in the audio, I'm still looking for the cause of excessive noise.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to reassign keys in the settings.