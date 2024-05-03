New Vehicle: Lorry

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2099680/Rent_A_Car_Simulator_24/
Hello Car Traders!
Added a new vehicle for the Prologue version: Lorry
You can find Lorry next to the gas station. We have a lot of fun driving lorry. Try it too!
PS: We are currently working on loading and transporting cars to lorry.
At the same time, we continue to develop the Full version of Rent A Car Simulator 24.
We are happy to announce that we have added 6 new awesome cars
You can see the new vehicles added in Car Market Tier 2, which is open on Thursday and Saturday.
Some videos from Youtube about Rent A Car Simulator 24
- Thanks to our Youtuber friends.
