New Vehicle: Lorry

Share · View all patches · Build 14245775 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 21:46:38 UTC by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2099680/Rent_A_Car_Simulator_24/

Hello Car Traders!

Added a new vehicle for the Prologue version: Lorry

You can find Lorry next to the gas station. We have a lot of fun driving lorry. Try it too!

PS: We are currently working on loading and transporting cars to lorry.

At the same time, we continue to develop the Full version of Rent A Car Simulator 24.

We are happy to announce that we have added 6 new awesome cars

You can see the new vehicles added in Car Market Tier 2, which is open on Thursday and Saturday.

Some videos from Youtube about Rent A Car Simulator 24

Thanks to our Youtuber friends.

Add To Wishlist

Add to wishlist and follow to keep up with the game and support us.

Thank you on behalf of Rent A Car Simulator 24!