Rent A Car Simulator 24: Prologue update for 3 May 2024

New Vehicle: Lorry

Rent A Car Simulator 24: Prologue update for 3 May 2024 · Build 14245775

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Car Traders!

Added a new vehicle for the Prologue version: Lorry

You can find Lorry next to the gas station. We have a lot of fun driving lorry. Try it too!

PS: We are currently working on loading and transporting cars to lorry.

At the same time, we continue to develop the Full version of Rent A Car Simulator 24.

We are happy to announce that we have added 6 new awesome cars

You can see the new vehicles added in Car Market Tier 2, which is open on Thursday and Saturday.

Thank you on behalf of Rent A Car Simulator 24!

