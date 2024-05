Share · View all patches · Build 14245763 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Tastrion should now be more compatible with Steam Deck/Proton!

Bugfix: Hard Mode when waiting for the intro to end took you to easy mode instead.

Patch: Slight changes to few bosses in Hard Mode

Patch: Secret super weapon now can appear in two places so you have two chances of finding it in hard mode.

That's all for now. Thanks for enjoying my game!

Magnremora signing out!