Turkish Throne update for 2 May 2024

May 2 Patch Notes - Parliamentary Visual Overhaul

May 2 Patch Notes - Build 14245746

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated The Parliament, which looks more minimalistic now.
  • Adjusted MP convince chances and prices.
  • The space between Province Interact buttons have been adjusted.
  • Code optimisations for both the parliament and law voting.

