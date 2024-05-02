- Updated The Parliament, which looks more minimalistic now.
- Adjusted MP convince chances and prices.
- The space between Province Interact buttons have been adjusted.
- Code optimisations for both the parliament and law voting.
Turkish Throne update for 2 May 2024
May 2 Patch Notes - Parliamentary Visual Overhaul
Patchnotes via Steam Community
