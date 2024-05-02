Get ready to take on Challenge Mode!

Hi everyone,

I'm excited to announce a significant update to Clicker Arena that introduces an entirely new way to play the game—Challenge Mode. This mode is designed to keep the gameplay challenging and rewarding, pushing you to play with strategy and pace, all while preserving the essence of what I truly believe makes Clicker Arena unique.

Introducing Challenge Mode

Clicker Arena is at its best when it’s difficult. When your heroes have to struggle against enemies, and when every reward and dig feels meaningful. Unfortunately, in the current game, that difficulty evaporates if the player simply AFKs. With Challenge Mode, I'm addressing that.

Challenge Mode puts you on a clock, asking you to play at a pace that keeps the game engaging and intense. It is my original vision for the game, and true to how I've designed it. However, as a solo dev without anyone else to act as a sounding board, I've found that it can be hard to stick to your vision. I questioned whether the game would be too difficult and inaccessible, and I ultimately released without it. That is being corrected today.

New Content and Game Rebalance

Along with Challenge Mode, I'm introducing a variety of new upgrades and content that can only be earned by playing in this mode. Additionally, I've also rebalanced the game overall to be slightly more difficult, with an emphasis on the bosses leading up to the final boss (which previously were not much of a threat).

I'm also adding 10 new artifacts, bringing the total number of unique artifacts to over 120. Finally, I've made numerous bug fixes and added a robust autosave system.

Detailed Patch Notes

Challenge Mode is now unlocked after beating the game for the first time. Earn Challenge Medals by defeating bosses. Tarbull, the Challenge Master, is waiting in town to sell you new upgrades, including:

Dual Class - Select a second class and receive its signature ability.

- Select a second class and receive its signature ability. Bigger Bleachers - You can now fit 40 more audience members into the stands.

- You can now fit 40 more audience members into the stands. Arena Coin card - Add this card to your starting deck. You get an Arena Coin whenever you select it!

Dig for 10 new artifacts, including:

Magic Shovel - You gain the Magic Shovel ability, which allows you to dig for treasure with a 7-minute cooldown.

- You gain the Magic Shovel ability, which allows you to dig for treasure with a 7-minute cooldown. Witch’s Brew - Produce a random potion every 5 minutes.

- Produce a random potion every 5 minutes. Golden Plaque - A random hero receives their next 3 skills.

There have been numerous balance changes in response to player feedback.

The overall difficulty of the game has been increased with an emphasis on the boss fights leading up to the final boss. You’ll be using consumables more often, which is why the shop now stocks an extra Elixir - skip it at your own peril!

The Ratfolk, Goblin, and Bandit bonuses have been altered. Goblins were previously the only tribe with a bonus that directly influenced combat (Lifehack). Ratfolk and Bandit now have their own combat-influencing bonuses.

The Goblin tribe’s experience bonus was a bit too much. It has now been tuned down to 20%.

Class abilities were giving a bit too much gold at 4 draws. They’ve been tuned down to 3.

The High Roller’s Discard has been buffed to always pull the next 4 cards from the deck, up from 3.

The chance of gold stars from the Rush Bonus has been lowered.

I need a hero: Recruiting heroes is now always free.

Bug fixes: