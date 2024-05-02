 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 2 May 2024

Version 0.23.3 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14245573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got a highly requested feature for you this week!

The blood effects are now visible on every floor instead of just on the base floor.

This was a little bit more complicated than things usually are and that's because of the nature of how the blood system works, but now it's here! It does come with a little bit more of a hit on the GPU for video memory but I'm going to be working on some optimisations on that end soon.

I've also fixed a visual bug where glass windows were appearing over the top of the nuke visual effect.

Thanks for playing and I'll see you in the next update!

