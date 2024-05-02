Version 0.23.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a highly requested feature for you this week!
The blood effects are now visible on every floor instead of just on the base floor.
This was a little bit more complicated than things usually are and that's because of the nature of how the blood system works, but now it's here! It does come with a little bit more of a hit on the GPU for video memory but I'm going to be working on some optimisations on that end soon.
I've also fixed a visual bug where glass windows were appearing over the top of the nuke visual effect.
Thanks for playing and I'll see you in the next update!
Changed files in this update