Version 0.23.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a highly requested feature for you this week!

The blood effects are now visible on every floor instead of just on the base floor.

This was a little bit more complicated than things usually are and that's because of the nature of how the blood system works, but now it's here! It does come with a little bit more of a hit on the GPU for video memory but I'm going to be working on some optimisations on that end soon.

I've also fixed a visual bug where glass windows were appearing over the top of the nuke visual effect.

Thanks for playing and I'll see you in the next update!