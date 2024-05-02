 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CONVRGENCE update for 2 May 2024

0.3.0.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14245513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed the bug with the PPSh constantly spawning on the back
  • Fixed the bug causing players to fall through the map when using the Teleport locomotion
  • Fixed the bug where double rewards weren't granted for high-demand items
  • Two garbage containers will no longer spawn too close together, obstructing pathways
  • Fixed the bug where the grenade explosion area remained active for a period after detonation
  • Fixed the bug where HP could exceed 100
  • Fixed the bug allowing players to acquire a level 3 backpack at the second reputation level (hopefully this time for sure)
  • Fixed the bug preventing the purchase of a new TT-33 after selling the old one
  • Fixed the TT-33 duplication bug
  • Fixed the bug where biomass around the door to the room didn't appear until the door was opened
  • Fixed the incorrect price display when purchasing the PMM
  • Fixed the invisible slot on the second stash tab
  • Fixed the bug where bandit dialogues weren't interrupted if a dog attacked the bandits first
  • Fixed the bug where combat music didn't start playing if the enemy was attacked first by a dog
  • Fixed the bug with sale of PMM and TT-33 when dropped on the floor in the shop
  • On HTC Vive, players can now retrieve ammo from magazines, speed loaders, and ammo packs
  • Car key can no longer be grabbed prematurely, which caused a location generation bug

Changes:

  • Insurance mechanic reworked: now, with active insurance upon death, progress reverts to pre-raid status, ensuring weapons aren't lost
  • Slightly increased AKM damage
  • Slightly reduced dog damage
  • Significantly decreased enemy detection radius by dog in the Underground Facility
  • Items now drop from hands when opening the in-game menu (to prevent item disappearance or game crashes)
  • When loading to the base from a raid location, items now drop from hands (for design clarity and to avoid game crashes)
  • Cigarettes and lighters added to the first reputation level in shop
  • Throwing knives now available for purchase from the second reputation level
  • The PPSh can now also be grabbed by the barrel with second hand for greater comfort, although the avtar's hand will still hold the correct position
  • A loaded PPSh can no longer fire a shot with the magazine detached
  • The key card for the final quest now spawns near the laboratory guaranteed
  • Demons can no longer spawn in the starting room on the Underground Facility location
  • Added a small delay before using the next teleport

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link