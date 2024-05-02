0.3.0.2 Hotfix

Fixes:
- Fixed the bug with the PPSh constantly spawning on the back
- Fixed the bug causing players to fall through the map when using the Teleport locomotion
- Fixed the bug where double rewards weren't granted for high-demand items
- Two garbage containers will no longer spawn too close together, obstructing pathways
- Fixed the bug where the grenade explosion area remained active for a period after detonation
- Fixed the bug where HP could exceed 100
- Fixed the bug allowing players to acquire a level 3 backpack at the second reputation level (hopefully this time for sure)
- Fixed the bug preventing the purchase of a new TT-33 after selling the old one
- Fixed the TT-33 duplication bug
- Fixed the bug where biomass around the door to the room didn't appear until the door was opened
- Fixed the incorrect price display when purchasing the PMM
- Fixed the invisible slot on the second stash tab
- Fixed the bug where bandit dialogues weren't interrupted if a dog attacked the bandits first
- Fixed the bug where combat music didn't start playing if the enemy was attacked first by a dog
- Fixed the bug with sale of PMM and TT-33 when dropped on the floor in the shop
- On HTC Vive, players can now retrieve ammo from magazines, speed loaders, and ammo packs
- Car key can no longer be grabbed prematurely, which caused a location generation bug
Changes:
- Insurance mechanic reworked: now, with active insurance upon death, progress reverts to pre-raid status, ensuring weapons aren't lost
- Slightly increased AKM damage
- Slightly reduced dog damage
- Significantly decreased enemy detection radius by dog in the Underground Facility
- Items now drop from hands when opening the in-game menu (to prevent item disappearance or game crashes)
- When loading to the base from a raid location, items now drop from hands (for design clarity and to avoid game crashes)
- Cigarettes and lighters added to the first reputation level in shop
- Throwing knives now available for purchase from the second reputation level
- The PPSh can now also be grabbed by the barrel with second hand for greater comfort, although the avtar's hand will still hold the correct position
- A loaded PPSh can no longer fire a shot with the magazine detached
- The key card for the final quest now spawns near the laboratory guaranteed
- Demons can no longer spawn in the starting room on the Underground Facility location
- Added a small delay before using the next teleport
Changed files in this update