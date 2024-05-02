WASD Movement Prototype Update

-I have implemented a prototype for WASD movement.

*Please note that the control method may change in the future if I find a better way to operate.

Currently, the W, A, S keys overlap with the default keys for master controller operations, so to move, press Shift while pressing WASD.

For those who use a controller or do not normally operate the master controller with a keyboard, I have added an option for "WASD Movement Priority" in the control settings.

By enabling this, when Shift is not pressed, it moves; when Shift is pressed, it controls the master controller—reversing the Shift function.

During movement, pressing W multiple times will accelerate the walking speed.

Which keys are used for movement can be changed in the key assignment settings.

-I have enabled the operation of the crew room door, driver's seat, and partition door. (For the 50000 series, I am still adjusting, so there may be some visual discrepancies in the operation.)

-I have unified the key assignment settings for opening and closing the left and right windows under a single "Crew Room Door Operation" setting.

-I switched from automatically toggling the display of the driver based on the viewpoint to toggling the "Show/Hide Self (Driver)" with a key (default is C).

-I have made it possible to operate some controls, such as the 3/4 close switch, with a keyboard. (Please set this in the key assignment settings).

Original text (Japanese)

・WASD移動を仮実装しました。

※今後より操作性の良い方法が見つかったときなどは操作法の変更の可能性があります。

-現状W,A,Sのキーがマスコン操作のデフォルトキーと被っているため、移動の際はShiftを押しながらWASDを押すと移動します。

-コントローラを使用している等普段キーボードでマスコン操作していない方のために操作設定内に「WASD移動優先」の項目を入れております。

こちらを有効にすると、Shiftを押さないときは移動、押すとマスコン操作というようにShift動作が反転します。

-移動時、Wを何回か押すと歩行速度が加速します。

-どのキーで移動するかについてはキー割り当て設定で変更できます。

・乗務員室扉、運転席椅子、仕切扉を操作できるようにしました。（50000形については調整中のため、動作の見た目に違和感のある個所があります。）

・左窓開閉、右窓開閉についてキー割り当て設定を「乗務員室扉開閉」の一つに統一しました。

・視点位置に応じて乗務員の描画OnOffを切り替えていたものを「乗務員（自分）表示非表示」のキー（デフォルトはC）で切り替えるようにしました。

・3/4閉スイッチなど一部操作をキーボードで操作できるようにしました。（キー割り当て設定にて設定をお願いします）