Patch v1.9.5

This patch contains fixes for various bugs reported over the last couple months.
General
- Fixed: Physics error caused by respawning a ship formation leader (error caused all subsequent physics related functions to fail, such as wings)
- Added mission name to helmet scene
- Fixed an error caused by a missile being destroyed by an explosion
- Fixed: grouped carrier icons on the nav map did not rotate properly
- Fixed: nav map icons would blink or jump around sometimes
Multiplayer
- Fixed issues caused by changing the mission while a connecting player is in the helmet scene
- Fixed: issue with shadow distances after using spectator mode
- Fixed error caused by a missile destroying another missile
- Fixed floor material in Prototype briefing room
- Fixed: GPS group datalink ID desync for occupants when multicrew vehicle owner shares the group
Mission Editor
- Fixed: Mission failed to load when switching from a campaign mission after saving
- Fixed issues with Play BGM action test button
AH-94
- Fixed errors when detecting unlaunched Decoy Launcher with ground radar
T-55
- Fixed: incorrect TGP helmet display size in singleplayer
Changed files in this update