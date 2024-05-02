 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 2 May 2024

Patch v1.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14245398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains fixes for various bugs reported over the last couple months.

General  
- Fixed: Physics error caused by respawning a ship formation leader (error caused all subsequent physics related functions to fail, such as wings)  
- Added mission name to helmet scene  
- Fixed an error caused by a missile being destroyed by an explosion  
- Fixed: grouped carrier icons on the nav map did not rotate properly  
- Fixed: nav map icons would blink or jump around sometimes  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed issues caused by changing the mission while a connecting player is in the helmet scene  
- Fixed: issue with shadow distances after using spectator mode  
- Fixed error caused by a missile destroying another missile  
- Fixed floor material in Prototype briefing room  
- Fixed: GPS group datalink ID desync for occupants when multicrew vehicle owner shares the group  
Mission Editor  
- Fixed: Mission failed to load when switching from a campaign mission after saving  
- Fixed issues with Play BGM action test button  
AH-94  
- Fixed errors when detecting unlaunched Decoy Launcher with ground radar  
T-55  
- Fixed: incorrect TGP helmet display size in singleplayer

Changed files in this update

Windows VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link