Update 16.3 alpha

CHANGE LOG
Improvements
- Updated shots of all firearms on robot turrets.
- If the shotgun was unloaded, then after reloading the character will fire a cartridge into the barrel.
- Added Spanish localization.
- Updated German localization.
- Updated Polish localization.
- The crosshair is displayed when the character is holding a knife or interacting with the beds.
- The material of the zombie fireman's helmet has been replaced with polymer.
- Added aiming settings for firearms.
- Zombies follow the sound of grenades and barrels exploding.
- The description of the sleeping bag indicates the installation method.
- Base robot speed increased by 25%.
- In the swamp location, the compensator for the rifle has been replaced with a compensator for the AKM, since this is now a more relevant improvement.
- Increased the trigger range for the city boss, which will allow the robot to enter the boss area before the gate closes under certain conditions.
- Two empty canisters are placed in the base building in case the canisters are not generated in cars and the player does not have the opportunity to drain the fuel at a gas station.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed a possible cause of a bug where zombies were crawling towards the player with a sleep animation.
- The character no longer uses first aid kits or provisions in active slots when using fists.
- Fixed a bug in which the animation of chambering a cartridge after firing a shotgun was not played every other time if the player quickly clicked the shot key.
- Fixed a bug in which the trigger on a revolver would break if you quickly press the shot button immediately after firing.
- The collision for the railing of the high entrance staircase of a multi-story building has been returned.
- Fixed an unexpected ability to enter the workshop in the swamps through the gate.
Changed files in this update