 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

How To Hack In? update for 2 May 2024

Update 02/05/2024 - Version 0.2.22

Share · View all patches · Build 14245319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: fixed issue with not displaying messenger chats correctly (too small number of chats, or not visible chat for location-counter mission - white hat option)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1199831
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1199832
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1199834
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link