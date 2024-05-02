- Fixed: fixed issue with not displaying messenger chats correctly (too small number of chats, or not visible chat for location-counter mission - white hat option)
How To Hack In? update for 2 May 2024
Update 02/05/2024 - Version 0.2.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
