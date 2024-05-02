Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.6.0.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- Space Junkers Scrapheap Juicer
- Space Junkers Angled Girder
- Space Junkers Jagged Girder
- Space Junkers T-Shaped Girder
- Space Junkers Debris Rover
- Space Junkers Small Bullbar Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Medium Bullbar Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Cornered Bullbar Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Large Bullbar Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Battlecry Cab Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Warcry Cab Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Blast Barrel Bomber
- Space Junkers Battler Cab
- Space Junkers Fuel Tank
- Space Junkers Armoured Radar
- Space Junkers Rotating Anchor
- Space Junkers Bulkhead Light
- Space Junkers Turbo Booster
- Space Junkers Block Magnet
- Space Junkers Scraphead A.I Module
- Space Junker Sticky Bomb Mortar
- Space Junkers Hemispherical Roller
- Space Junkers Precision Laser
- Space Junkers Scrap Gun
- Space Junkers Spiked Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Spiked Corner Armour Plate
- Space Junkers Spiked Girder
- Space Junkers Spiked Tusk
- Space Junkers Screw Track
- Space Junkers Block Deconstructor
- Space Junkers Anchored Scavenging SCU
- Space Junkers Component Break-aparter
R&D Only
- Reticule Research Tech Movement Axis Controller
- Reticule Research Tech Rotation Controller
- Reticule Research Tech Throttle Controller
- Reticule Research Logic Toggle
- Reticule Research Logic Latch
- Reticule Research Logic Multiplexer
- Reticule Research Left Ornithopter Wing
- Reticule Research Right Ornithopter Wing
New Missions
- Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #1
- Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #2
- Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #3
- Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #4
- Novice Junk Crafter I
- Novice Junk Scrapper I
- Advanced Junk Crafter I
- Advanced Junk Crafter II
- Advanced Junk Scrapper I
- Advanced Junk Scrapper II
- Expert Junk Crafter I
- Expert Junk Crafter II
- Expert Junk Scrapper I
- Expert Junk Scrapper II
- Non-unique missions to Space Junkers Progression, i.e. Gangland, Special Delivery etc...
Block Adjustments:
Note: We do not foresee these changes affecting any existing Snapshots that features these Blocks.
- The GeoCorp Scrap Gun, GeoCorp Catapult and Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray have moved to Space Junkers. Therefore the following changes have been made to these Blocks:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Old[/th]
[th]New[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GeoCorp Scrap Gun[/td]
[td]Space Junkers Scrap Gun[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GeoCorp Catapult[/td]
[td]Space Junkers Blast Barrell Bomber[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray[/td]
[td]Space Junkers Precision Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
- The Reticule Research Signal Receiver has had its antennae removed:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Old[/th]
[th]New[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Size: 2x1x1[/td]
[td]Size 1x1x1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Design Tweaks
- Updated Space Junkers Junkyard Spinner crafting recipe to use the correct Better Future Wheels to match its model
- Updated Rusty Cab crafting recipe
- Rebalanced GeoCorp Repair Bubble, so it doesn't eat away as much power as before
- Updated the Grade and Rarity of the majority of initial Space Junkers blocks from last update
- Space Junkers One Block, Space Junkers Two Block & Space Junkers Four Block received a buff in HP
- Space Junkers Geode Rumbler, Space Junkers Junkyard Rainmaker & Space Junkers Rustic Cannon received a buff in HP & DPS
- Rebalanced Space Junkers Rubble Runner to give it more grip when driving
Quality of Life Improvements
- Large Blocks now more gracefully enter SCUs
- SpawnBlock Command autocomplete now includes modded block names
- SpawnTech Command from snapshots
- Added Space Junkers Steam Workshop tag
- Circuits & Systems Debug. Use 'Circuits.EnableDebugger' in the Command Input to open the Circuits & Systems Debug panel.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused the Command Input to sometimes cause Block interaction to become unavailable
- Fixed team lookup on Circuits & Systems Sensor Blocks to account for Multiplayer teams not being the default Single Player team
Changed depots in testing branch