V. 3.37, "New folks, new bugs"

ATTENTION: If you haven't yet: go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads for people on the stable main branch.

A smaller update than usual, however it includes a few community bugfixes and suggestions. There have been a good few new people who have contributed to BrVR since the game is on sale at 65% off.

Fixed gameplay setting menu

Added a new area to the level 24 bunker - Suggestion by LunaNightZ

Batteries can be removed from flashlights - Suggestion by Gotobelarus

Adjusted the volume and timing of the level -1 music - Suggestion by Turtle

Fixed an issue with entity friending

Fixed an issue with the m4a1 muzzle flash

In other BrVR News:

Since it won the poll last week, work will start on the level 998 revamp soon.

BrVR is on sale for one more day, the sale will end midday tomorrow EST. If you know anybody who is interested, this is the time to get it before the price increase.

Nothing else to report.

