New Content Update!

Hello!

We've released another game update!

[Weapon Changes]

-Some weapons are now capable of inflicting status effects on entities. For example, some weapons can have a chance to inflict status conditions such as bleed, etc onto entities. These effects are shown on the weapon info.

-Status Effect for entities: Bleed - same as the player's bleed status effect. inflicts damage over time to the entity.

-Status Effect for entities: Poison - same as player. Inflicts poison over damage over time. No weapon has this by default weapons are enhanced with the poison kit get it. (We will add more entity status effects in the next update)

-gave some old weapons bleed

-Updated weapons hit ranges so longer weapons have longer reaches and vice versa

-Weapon enchant (fire, poison, etc) is shown in the name "i.e Fire Axe" and if you have an affinity it is shown before that "i.e Heavy Fire Axe"

[New Weapons]

-Hunters Katana

-Crystal Dagger

-Scythe

[General Changes]

-dismantle ammo (makes it easier to obtain gunpowder)

-New material: Crystal

-Nerfed sewers - now not as big and tedious and easy to get lost

-arms vendor sells scythe, crystal dagger

-Updated loading screen tips with new ones to reflect changes

-Blood particle visual effect (NOT the new status) when hitting entity will only appear if the damage is above 5 (prevents broken weapons that deal tiny damage and status effects creating blood pools)

[Bug Fixes]

-fixed multiplayer entity throw animation not playing for other players sometimes (visual bug only)

-water/blood droplets colliding with the player

-nailbox ammo increased to 20 from 15 as the item shows "x20" on the box model but previously gave 15

-first aid pack voice playing a male-sounding voice even if you select a female voice

-Fixed some typos

-Fix crafted weapons not having a chance to get special affinities

[New Blueprints]

-scythe blueprint

-Crystal dagger blueprint

-craft air pellet ammo blueprint

[New Entity]

Crystal Golem

Crystal gargoyle

[Custom Loot System]

Some enemies now have chances to drop certain specific items.

Scythe clown has a 10% chance of dropping scythe

Kid entities have 25% chance to dropped stuffed toy

Doctors have 15% chance to drop medkits

Fire Golem has a 5% chance to drop fire enhancement kit

Mimic has a 100% chance to drop between 1-3 big material bags

Mummy has a 50% chance to drop 1-2 bandages

Yeti has a 5% chance of dropping frost kit

Tormentor has a 3% chance to drop a fire kit

The Poisoned has a 5% chance of dropping venom kit

Sewer Monster has a 2% chance to drop metal chest plate, 4% repair kit, 2% upgrade kit

Anubis has a 1% chance each to drop warp, ascension or descension crystals

Hound has a 25% chance to drop a whistle, a 15% chance to drop bone club

The Reaper has a 20% chance to drop amphetamine salts, 25% for cigarettes

Crystal golem has a 12.5% chance to drop crystal dagger

Deathmoth has a 25% chance of dropping venom kit

As always, feel free to leave any game suggestions and bug reports for future updates either here on on our discord!

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/qbQhTy2JhK

Cheers!