Upcoming updates for The Last Spell

Hello Heroes!

Last week, we released Dwarves of Runenberg, the first DLC of The Last Spell! If you missed the news, this new DLC introduces three new weapons, a new race, a brand new map and new items called "Medals". You can find more information here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1105670/view/7454095233531526552

Following the release, we've kept a close eye on all the feedback shared by players, either on Steam forums, Reddit or [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames) (join us over there, everyone is awesome!). We've noted multiple things and we will work on them accordingly to better balance the game but it will take some time, since in France we have multiple public holidays in May which affect the pace of the production.

Earlier this week, we released an update (Patch 1.1.1.4) which was planned before the release of the DLC. It fixed multiples issues and brought a few features to the game.

We knew it wouldn't address your issues & feedback but rest assured: we absolutely plan to make further updates! The next one is planned to be released on the week of May 13. This additional time will help us to better analyze your feedback and properly test our changes before giving you access to it.

This new patch will include:

Balancing on the Final Night of Runenberg

Gauntlet balancing

Improving the Runestones' visibility on Runenberg

Correctly display the Boss Meter progress on Runenberg

Thank you for reading this blogpost! Keep sharing your feedback, your ideas and your issues: we'll do our best to correct & fix them 🔥

Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!