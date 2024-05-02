 Skip to content

The Mildew Children update for 2 May 2024

First update!

The Mildew Children update for 2 May 2024

First update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, players!

The first update is out now!
Here's the changelog:

  • A lot of text corrections.
  • Added a new save system – you can save the game at any time, roll back to any chapter or a previous save.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the game from running if any save was corrupted.
  • Fixed a bug that displayed gamepad control hints again after a scene change.
  • Fixed a bug that rendered dialogue choice selections in wrong color.
  • Added a hint in Chapter 11 after you talk to the spirit.
  • The game is now "Steam Deck Verified"!

Thank you all for your support!

Feel free to ask questions and share your thoughts on the Discord server.
And, don't forget to leave a Steam review! It helps a lot.

