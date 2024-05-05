- Bug fixes caused by the last update
- Adjustments on the difficult curve
- Several code optimization
MAJOR Mud River update for 5 May 2024
Update and Bug FIxes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Mud River Windows Depot 1642601
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Mud River Depot linux Depot 1642602
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Mud River Depot Mac Depot 1642603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update