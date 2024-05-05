 Skip to content

MAJOR Mud River update for 5 May 2024

Update and Bug FIxes

  • Bug fixes caused by the last update
  • Adjustments on the difficult curve
  • Several code optimization

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Mud River Windows Depot 1642601
Linux 64-bit Mud River Depot linux Depot 1642602
macOS 64-bit Mud River Depot Mac Depot 1642603
