Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 2 May 2024

BUG repair and function optimization

2 May 2024

BUG: The caravan prompt interface no longer prompts that the checkbox click operation is invalid
BUG: The cell can manually select the bound mine
BUG: When editing a map, after using the exit button in the lower right corner to exit, reload the game, the map editing interface is not correctly hidden
BUG: The toilet capacity progress bar always shows 0%
Optimization: If the barracks are set to prohibit hired workers from joining the army, the hired workers will be excluded when calculating the number of odd jobs that can join the army.

