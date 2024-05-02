BUG repair and function optimization

BUG: The caravan prompt interface no longer prompts that the checkbox click operation is invalid

BUG: The cell can manually select the bound mine

BUG: When editing a map, after using the exit button in the lower right corner to exit, reload the game, the map editing interface is not correctly hidden

BUG: The toilet capacity progress bar always shows 0%

Optimization: If the barracks are set to prohibit hired workers from joining the army, the hired workers will be excluded when calculating the number of odd jobs that can join the army.