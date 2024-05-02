BUG: The caravan prompt interface no longer prompts that the checkbox click operation is invalid
BUG: The cell can manually select the bound mine
BUG: When editing a map, after using the exit button in the lower right corner to exit, reload the game, the map editing interface is not correctly hidden
BUG: The toilet capacity progress bar always shows 0%
Optimization: If the barracks are set to prohibit hired workers from joining the army, the hired workers will be excluded when calculating the number of odd jobs that can join the army.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 2 May 2024
BUG repair and function optimization
