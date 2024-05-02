Hotfix #2 😺🔧

Meowdy Rangers!

We've rustled up some fixes, with more on the way, thank you so much for your love and support!

Here's a list of fixes for you!

Key Binding Issues: Previous bound keys are no longer removed. Note: There is still a 'replace' prompt screen that appears when trying to change a key binding already in use, but it will not replace it. Players can now assign keys wherever they wish. The 'replace' pop-up will be removed in the next patch, but for the current purposes, this issue is fixed.



Controller Menu:

Players can now use the controller to select menu options with a button press, eliminating the need to navigate via the radial menu.

Apple Spawn Rate Increase:

Increased the spawn rates of apples. Inconsistent spawns were leading to frustration, especially for the opening quest where players need to collect 3 apples. There should now be plentiful amounts available for players to complete the quest.

Stickball Achievement:

Stickball achievement now works correctly.

Log Spawning:

Logs now spawn on the ground, resolving floating log issues.

Please report any bugs or issues you encounter while playing the game here, and we will do our best to address them!

