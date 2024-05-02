 Skip to content

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon update for 2 May 2024

Furniture Content Update - Version 0.7.1

Furniture Content Update - Version 0.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players !

Let's get into what we did this week, here we go, the patch notes;

Content:
  • Add new decorative furnitures
  • Add new desks
  • Add new workbenchs
  • Add colors to some furnitures

UI and Bug Fixes:
  • Fix display of screen monitor edges
  • Fix collisions of some furniture
  • Increase size of icon in building mode tooltip
  • Edit order of working furnitures to sort desk and workbenchs

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !

