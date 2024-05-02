Furniture Content Update - Version 0.7.1

Hello players !
Let's get into what we did this week, here we go, the patch notes;
Content:
- Add new decorative furnitures
- Add new desks
- Add new workbenchs
- Add colors to some furnitures
UI and Bug Fixes:
- Fix display of screen monitor edges
- Fix collisions of some furniture
- Increase size of icon in building mode tooltip
- Edit order of working furnitures to sort desk and workbenchs
That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !
Changed files in this update