Furniture Content Update - Version 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14244746 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 15:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Hello players !

Let's get into what we did this week, here we go, the patch notes;

Content:

Add new decorative furnitures

Add new desks

Add new workbenchs

Add colors to some furnitures

UI and Bug Fixes:

Fix display of screen monitor edges

Fix collisions of some furniture

Increase size of icon in building mode tooltip

Edit order of working furnitures to sort desk and workbenchs

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !