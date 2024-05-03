Patch 1.1.6 is live!

New content/features
- Added the possibility to exchange 2 weapons/grenades/shields for another item of the same type
Improvements
- Added support for custom hips and voice in character and enemy visual modding
- Optimized memory usage in the main menu
- Improved the character markers
- Added more details in the chapter restart reports
- Integrated the latest community translations
Fixes
- Fixed props blocking path in some generated maps
- Fixed the progress not always correctly reset when restarting a chapter
- Fixed the perks used in a previously failed campaign mission appearing in the new one
- Fixed some skirmish missions being playable before unlocking them
- Fixed the cancel button still present in the squad selection menu after deleting the currently selected
Changed files in this update