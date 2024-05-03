 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 3 May 2024

Patch 1.1.6 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14244705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content/features

  • Added the possibility to exchange 2 weapons/grenades/shields for another item of the same type

Improvements

  • Added support for custom hips and voice in character and enemy visual modding
  • Optimized memory usage in the main menu
  • Improved the character markers
  • Added more details in the chapter restart reports
  • Integrated the latest community translations

Fixes

  • Fixed props blocking path in some generated maps
  • Fixed the progress not always correctly reset when restarting a chapter
  • Fixed the perks used in a previously failed campaign mission appearing in the new one
  • Fixed some skirmish missions being playable before unlocking them
  • Fixed the cancel button still present in the squad selection menu after deleting the currently selected

Changed files in this update

Windows No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1269022
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1269023
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link