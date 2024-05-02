- Fixed various floor and wall collisions inside the house during Anne's fight
- Bug fix: During Anne's boss fight, if the player was to restart the fight after completing phase 1 or 2, the dress was already burned and could not be interacted with. This has been fixed.
Once a Tale update for 2 May 2024
Patch notes 2024/05/02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
