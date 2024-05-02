 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Once a Tale update for 2 May 2024

Patch notes 2024/05/02

Share · View all patches · Build 14244689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various floor and wall collisions inside the house during Anne's fight
  • Bug fix: During Anne's boss fight, if the player was to restart the fight after completing phase 1 or 2, the dress was already burned and could not be interacted with. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1032691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link