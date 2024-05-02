 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

禁忌试炼 update for 2 May 2024

5/02 Update (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 14244681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players

1.Fixed the issue with abnormal monster health in Chapter 3.
2.Adjusted two general blessing effects.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2455061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link