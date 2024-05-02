Version 0.017 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 14244679 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy

My Face Your Music has updated to version 0.017. With this comes:

Added instruments Telephone, Seashore & Helicopter, completing the MIDI meme instruments

Custom video wall entries can now be set to <NONE>

Extra video can now be stopped from the menu

Slider for the size of webcam and extra video windows has more in-between values.

Various quality of life GUI improvements

Various bugfixes

If you haven't got MFYM yet, starting now is a 10% special discount, so come join the chaos!