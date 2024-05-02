 Skip to content

My Face Your Music update for 2 May 2024

Version 0.017 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My Face Your Music has updated to version 0.017. With this comes:

  • Added instruments Telephone, Seashore & Helicopter, completing the MIDI meme instruments
  • Custom video wall entries can now be set to <NONE>
  • Extra video can now be stopped from the menu
  • Slider for the size of webcam and extra video windows has more in-between values.
  • Various quality of life GUI improvements
  • Various bugfixes

If you haven't got MFYM yet, starting now is a 10% special discount, so come join the chaos!

