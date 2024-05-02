This update is aimed at fixing minor bugs and optimizing the game's difficulty. Please share your opinion about the current difficulty level: does it meet your expectations or does it need to be adjusted? Your opinion is extremely important for me.
Dualis update for 2 May 2024
Small bug fixes and difficulty balance optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
