Dualis update for 2 May 2024

Small bug fixes and difficulty balance optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 14244575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is aimed at fixing minor bugs and optimizing the game's difficulty. Please share your opinion about the current difficulty level: does it meet your expectations or does it need to be adjusted? Your opinion is extremely important for me.

