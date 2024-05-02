Hotfix v1.4.6.0 for Blood in the Water

Hello everyone!
We've just released a second hotfix to address issues in the Blood in the Water update. Find the list of changes below, and be sure to update your game to the latest version.
Please note: We are aware of localization issues in certain talent descriptions, but unfortunately these could not be addressed in today's hotfix. We will release a third hotfix for the localization issues specifically a bit later, most likely next week.
v1.4.6.0
- Fixed monsters sometimes spawning immediately after the round starts (Often happened between levels, when there was no outpost between them).
- The 'Art of Submarine Warfare' book granted by the 'War Stories' talent is now a separate item and the original book has been reverted to its original state.
- Fixed Thalamus' fleshgun ropes not being able to stick to a submarine anymore.
- Fixed Thalamus' flesh spike crashing the game in the multiplayer game mode.
- Added a scrollbar to the submarine warning list. Fixes the list not fitting on the screen, when there were multiple, long errors.
- Fixed server list filters not saving properly.
- Fixed marking a stack of items to be ignored or deconstructed only taking into account the first item of the stack, instead applying to all items of the stack.
- Removed duplicate localization lines that caused old versions of text to show up in some places.
- Fixes to the Chinese localization.
- Fixed the inability to edit tags that contained the same word as one of the predefined tags.
- Fixed a crash on opening the contextual order menu for an item of another character's inventory while the health interface is open.
- Fixed a crash when editing and resizing the circuit box label texts.
Changed files in this update