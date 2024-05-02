Hotfix v1.4.6.0 for Blood in the Water

Hello everyone!

We've just released a second hotfix to address issues in the Blood in the Water update. Find the list of changes below, and be sure to update your game to the latest version.

Please note: We are aware of localization issues in certain talent descriptions, but unfortunately these could not be addressed in today's hotfix. We will release a third hotfix for the localization issues specifically a bit later, most likely next week.

v1.4.6.0