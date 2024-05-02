 Skip to content

World of Grimm update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes 0.7.2-EarlyAccess!

Patch Notes 0.7.2-EarlyAccess!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.7.2-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - May 2, 2024

NEW REALMS
Boneyard

  • Add a Skeletal Hound to each side here.
  • Skeletal Hounds are a 1 Mana, 1/2 card that has the ability: Gain +1 Attack Power when a Card is played on your side.

Stormy Skies

  • At the end of each turn, any Characters that moved in to or out of this Realm take 1 Damage.

BALANCE CHANGES
VILLAGE BAKER

  • Old -> At the end of each turn, if this is in your hand, give it +1 Attack Power.
  • New -> At the start of each turn, if this is in your hand, give it +1 Attack Power.

NEW ART

  • Godmother Toad - Celestial Variant

ADDITIONS:

  • Introducing MIDAS CARDS!
  • --> 4 Cards that you own that are close to leveling up can now be leveled up faster with the help of Gold!
  • --> Leveling a Card will never cost more than 500 Gold and reduced based on how close the Card is to leveling up.
  • --> Midas Cards rotate every 8 hours on schedule with the Variant Shop!
  • Cards that reach Level 10 now have a holographic shimmer on their art as well as the holographic border!

CHANGES:

  • Frog King no longer gives unrevealed 1-Mana cards +1 Attack Power.

FIXES:

  • Fixed issue where the Card Variant Shop would sometimes change every time you entered the shop.
  • Fixed issue where Tall Ferryman's ability would not move cards as intended.
  • Fixed issue where Thumbling would softlock the game if one of the players had no cards.
  • Fixed an issue where cards would do this quick zoom-in/out bubble effect if you hovered the cards while it was revealing.
  • Fixed a bug where Gravekeeper's bonus would stay if he switched sides.
  • Fixed bug where Undead Abomination (and similar tokens) would not have their costs reduced from cards like Corpse Bride.
  • Fixed a bug where Golden Bird would not reduce Mana Costs correctly in hand.
  • Fixed a bug where Blood Pact would softlock if Huntsman killed a Card before Blood Pact was revealed.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • We're aware of an issue where Allerleirauh does not transform correctly and has been currently disabled from all collections.
  • We're aware of an issue where Damien Sykora does not send the next card you play to the opponent's side.
  • We're aware of sometimes an interaction between cards does not completely resolve, freezing the match into a "Waiting" state. Conceding is the only way to currently bypass this.

Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]

Good luck and happy collecting!

Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games

