Patch Notes 0.7.2-EarlyAccess!

0.7.2-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - May 2, 2024
NEW REALMS
Boneyard
- Add a Skeletal Hound to each side here.
- Skeletal Hounds are a 1 Mana, 1/2 card that has the ability: Gain +1 Attack Power when a Card is played on your side.
Stormy Skies
- At the end of each turn, any Characters that moved in to or out of this Realm take 1 Damage.
BALANCE CHANGES
VILLAGE BAKER
- Old -> At the end of each turn, if this is in your hand, give it +1 Attack Power.
- New -> At the start of each turn, if this is in your hand, give it +1 Attack Power.
NEW ART
- Godmother Toad - Celestial Variant
ADDITIONS:
- Introducing MIDAS CARDS!
- --> 4 Cards that you own that are close to leveling up can now be leveled up faster with the help of Gold!
- --> Leveling a Card will never cost more than 500 Gold and reduced based on how close the Card is to leveling up.
- --> Midas Cards rotate every 8 hours on schedule with the Variant Shop!
- Cards that reach Level 10 now have a holographic shimmer on their art as well as the holographic border!
CHANGES:
- Frog King no longer gives unrevealed 1-Mana cards +1 Attack Power.
FIXES:
- Fixed issue where the Card Variant Shop would sometimes change every time you entered the shop.
- Fixed issue where Tall Ferryman's ability would not move cards as intended.
- Fixed issue where Thumbling would softlock the game if one of the players had no cards.
- Fixed an issue where cards would do this quick zoom-in/out bubble effect if you hovered the cards while it was revealing.
- Fixed a bug where Gravekeeper's bonus would stay if he switched sides.
- Fixed bug where Undead Abomination (and similar tokens) would not have their costs reduced from cards like Corpse Bride.
- Fixed a bug where Golden Bird would not reduce Mana Costs correctly in hand.
- Fixed a bug where Blood Pact would softlock if Huntsman killed a Card before Blood Pact was revealed.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- We're aware of an issue where Allerleirauh does not transform correctly and has been currently disabled from all collections.
- We're aware of an issue where Damien Sykora does not send the next card you play to the opponent's side.
- We're aware of sometimes an interaction between cards does not completely resolve, freezing the match into a "Waiting" state. Conceding is the only way to currently bypass this.
Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]
Good luck and happy collecting!
Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games
Changed files in this update